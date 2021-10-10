IMF has asked govt to impose Rs225bn taxes: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to impose Rs 225 billion taxes on the people to collect revenue.

PPP vice president Senator Sherry Rehman said in her tweet, on Saturday that the IMF has called on the government to increase electricity prices and to impose more taxes on the people.

Tax on salaried class: Bilawal rejects IMF's demand

She said for this time, the ministers are not making any claim to not increase in the prices of commodities. She said the ministers are advising people to eat less bread.

