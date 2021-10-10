Haji Abdul Rauf Chappal passes away

KARACHI: Well-known businessman Haji Abdul Rauf Chappal, Chairman Chappal Group, passed away on Saturday in Karachi. He was 73 years. He had been associated with commodity business for the last 50 years.

The funeral prayer was offered at Al-Aqsa Masjid, Adamji Nagar after Namaz e Zuhar and attended by people belonging to all walks of life. The deceased was laid to rest in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum.

The deceased was one of the prominent businessmen of commodities and member of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP). He had served as member governing body REAP several times.

He had been ill for the past three weeks reportedly due to Covid and died early morning on Saturday. He left behind a son and four daughters. Soyam will be held after Asar prayer on Sunday, October 10, 2021at Al-Aqsa Masjid, Adamji Nagar.

