ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
NY cotton erases gains

Reuters 10 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures steadied after rising over 4% earlier on Friday as a US monthly jobs data miss raised demand concerns for the natural fibre, although prices were still on course for a weekly gain.

The cotton contract for December was last down 0.16 cent, or 0.1%, at 111.45 cents per lb, at 13:19 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT), earlier rising to a fresh contract-high of 116.48 cents per lb.

“The US jobs data wasn’t very good today people are fearful apparel may cost more because of inflation, and that you’ll see less demand after the jobs data,” said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia. The December contract has risen about 7% so far this week, and is on course for a third straight weekly gain.

There could be some profit-taking after recent highs, and with banks closed for Columbus day on Monday, the market could be getting set up here for some kind of correction next week, Brown added.

Earlier this week, the cotton contract stuck its upper limit twice, and Friday’s high set an all-time peak for the December contract for the third time this week.

“While the cash market is rooted in reality, the past has shown that the futures market can take on a life of its own and resemble more a casino than a true price discovery mechanism,” Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said in a note.

“With China probably coming back with speculative vigor after its week-long holiday and with the WASDE (USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report) next Tuesday possibly showing some bullish corrections (Indian stocks and Chinese imports), it is difficult to see this rally coming to an end anytime soon,” Egli’s note said.

