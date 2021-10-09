Shoaib Malik back, Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 World Cup

Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik has replaced Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan's final squad for T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 till November 14.

Maqsood was ruled out from the final squad due to a back injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Saturday.

“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form,” said PCB Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim.

Talking about Shoaib's addition to the team, Wasim said, “I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad.”

Shoaib Malik was in sublime form in the National T20, where he scored 225 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 75.

There have been other changes to the squad, which were announced on Friday, as former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, opener Fakhar Zaman and young batting prodigy Haider Ali made it to Pakistan's final squad for T20 World Cup 2021.

The trio replaces Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain in the final squad.