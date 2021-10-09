Karachi: local govt minister underscores need for improved water supply

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that uninterrupted and continuous supply of water to the city should be ensured in all cases and water supply mechanism should be improved in all residential and industrial areas.

This he expressed during a meeting along with Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, in which key officials including MD Water Board, Special Secretary Local Government were present.

Briefing on the occasion, Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah informed the Sindh Local Government Minister that special attention is being paid to all the areas of the city where complaints regarding water supply are being received. Measures are being taken to alleviate the suffering of the affected areas through various projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has been striving from day one to provide clean drinking water and fulfil the basic necessities of life in all the districts of the province including Karachi.

He said under the enlightened vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, work is underway on a number of projects for sustainable water supply in all residential and commercial areas which will accelerate the current pace and progress to make it truly successful.

Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah informed the Sindh Local Government Minister that several revolutionary initiatives are being taken to improve the water and sewerage system in Karachi from the KWSSIP platform, including the initiative of 65 MGD water line.

He specifically directed that a detailed report of all the performance should be compiled in a comprehensive manner and relief should be provided to the people on priority basis.

In the second phase, representatives of Australian based Water Purification Expert Company called on the Minister for Local Government and Secretary Local Government Sindh. The issue of providing clean drinking water to the city of Karachi was discussed during the meeting.

The Australian company gave a detailed briefing to the Sindh Local Government Minister on the company's professionalism and modern methods and said that clean and safe drinking water could be provided to the people of Karachi through the installation of water purification plants compliant with international requirements, which can easily be used for other necessities of life as well.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government of Sindh appreciates every suggestion and advice which is related to the betterment and welfare of the people of the province. According to Sindh Local Government Minister, before approving any new project, it is important to keep in mind all the legal points and other important aspects. The Sindh government wants to provide its people a living standard with a modern lifestyle. He said that a ground survey should be completed and a report should be submitted regarding the suggestions made in this meeting.

In his concluding remarks, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it is the mission of the Sindh government to take all the local government institutions including the Water and Sewerage Board to the heights of quality performance and in any case the basic necessities of life would be provided to the people of the province.

