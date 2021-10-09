Balochistan: provincial govt crisis deepens

QUETTA: The political crisis intensified in Balochistan as Governor Syed Zahoor Agha accepted the resignations of disgruntled provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries.

The provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries had submitted the resignation earlier to mount pressure on Balochistan Chief Minister to make him step down from the position.

In the advisers, the resignations of Mir Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri have been accepted. The Balochistan governor has also accepted the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries including Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran and Lala Rashid Baloch.

Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch had submitted their resignations. Mir Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bushra Rind, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Imrani and Mahjabeen Sheeran were included from the parliamentary secretary and advisers who have submitted their resignations. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani had already stepped down as the cabinet member.