Balochistan: provincial govt crisis deepens

NNI 09 Oct 2021

QUETTA: The political crisis intensified in Balochistan as Governor Syed Zahoor Agha accepted the resignations of disgruntled provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries.

The provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries had submitted the resignation earlier to mount pressure on Balochistan Chief Minister to make him step down from the position.

According to details, the political crisis in Balochistan has been deepened. Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has accepted the resignations of angry provincial ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries. Among those who have resigned are included Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch.

In the advisers, the resignations of Mir Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri have been accepted. The Balochistan governor has also accepted the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries including Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran and Lala Rashid Baloch.

Two days ago, the disgruntled lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) took a major step and three ministers and two advisers had decided to resign from the Balochistan cabinet.

The ministers and advisers had tendered their resignations to Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi. Except from these ministers and advisers, four parliamentary secretaries are also among those who submitted their resignations.

Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch had submitted their resignations. Mir Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bushra Rind, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Imrani and Mahjabeen Sheeran were included from the parliamentary secretary and advisers who have submitted their resignations. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani had already stepped down as the cabinet member.

