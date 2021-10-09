KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 213,606,399 131,568,188 9,229,797,064 6,359,811,239 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,089,362,336 (1,381,015,290) 708,347,046 Local Individuals 5,360,849,616 (5,148,720,986) 212,128,630 Local Corporates 3,482,863,815 (4,403,339,492) (920,475,676) ===============================================================================

