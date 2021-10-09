Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
09 Oct 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
213,606,399 131,568,188 9,229,797,064 6,359,811,239
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,089,362,336 (1,381,015,290) 708,347,046
Local Individuals 5,360,849,616 (5,148,720,986) 212,128,630
Local Corporates 3,482,863,815 (4,403,339,492) (920,475,676)
===============================================================================
