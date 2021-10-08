ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee gains as stocks slide; sugar, cocoa also up

  • March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 19.92 cents per lb
  • December New York cocoa rose 1.1% to $2,754 a tonne, edging towards Monday's 10-month peak of $2,792
Reuters 08 Oct 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Friday amid continued stock drawdowns, stronger oil prices and as the Brazilian real rose versus the dollar, deterring exports from the world's top coffee producer by lowering returns in local currency terms.

Sugar and cocoa also rose.

Coffee

December arabica coffee rose 1% to $1.9975 per lb at 1342 GMT.

ICE arabica coffee stocks are at their lowest since early May at 1.94 million bags, having dropped sharply from 2.16 million bags as recently as mid-September, indicating strong demand or limited supply, or both.

The International Coffee Organisation cut its surplus estimate for global supply in 2020/21 to 2.38 million bags in its September monthly report, from 2.63 million bags previously. The agency sees a deficit in the current 2021/22 season.

November robusta coffee slipped 0.1% to $2,117 a tonne.

Arabica coffee climbs as focus remains on Brazil weather

Cocoa

December New York cocoa rose 1.1% to $2,754 a tonne, edging towards Monday's 10-month peak of $2,792.

December London cocoa gained 1% to 2,753 pounds per tonne.

Dealers noted the futures curve is inverted, with December cocoa trading at a premium to March and so on, indicating strong nearby demand or limited supply, or both.

The European third quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, is due to be issued next Wednesday and the North American grind on Thursday, with a year-on-year rise expected as economies recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 19.92 cents per lb.

December white sugar rose 0.5% to $513 a tonne.

Pakistan tenders for 50,000 tonnes sugar, delays previous tender

Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase another 50,000 tonnes of white sugar, taking the total it is currently seeking to 100,000, European traders said.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price cocoa producer coffee producer Arabica coffee price sugar export

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee gains as stocks slide; sugar, cocoa also up

NSC discusses internal security issues, Afghanistan situation

At least 50 killed as bomb attack targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

In meeting with US official, FM Qureshi stresses on regular bilateral dialogue

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

New Zealand Cricket CEO confirms talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour

Remittances clock in at $2.67 billion in September

ICC judges ask UN for help identifying who represents Afghanistan

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate for $2.4 billion: government

Pakistan tenders for 50,000 tonnes sugar, delays previous tender

Sarfaraz, Haider, Fakhar added to Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

Read more stories