Sri Lankan shares end at record high in third weekly gain as industrials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Friday, helped by gains in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% higher at 9,678.89. The index rose 2.51% for the week in its third consecutive weekly gain.

Browns Investment Plc and conglomerate Hayleys Plc were among the top boosts to the index, rising 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 3.05 billion rupees ($15.33 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 177.7 million shares from 239 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 44.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 772 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 523,550, data from the country's health bureau showed.

It reported 44 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,229, according to the data.

About 55.24% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.