ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Oct 08, 2021
Sri Lankan shares end at record high in third weekly gain as industrials rise

  • The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% higher at 9,678.89. The index rose 2.51% for the week in its third consecutive weekly gain
Reuters Updated 08 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Friday, helped by gains in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% higher at 9,678.89. The index rose 2.51% for the week in its third consecutive weekly gain.

Browns Investment Plc and conglomerate Hayleys Plc were among the top boosts to the index, rising 1.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 3.05 billion rupees ($15.33 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 177.7 million shares from 239 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 44.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 772 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 523,550, data from the country's health bureau showed.

It reported 44 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,229, according to the data.

About 55.24% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

