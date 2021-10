Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan welcome baby girl

Congratulations are in order for actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir, who welcomed a new addition to their family on Friday.

"So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love," announced Shabir on Instagram, who also revealed the couple have named their daughter Alyana.

"Allah has given us a great blessing on this blessed day in this blessed month," he added.

The couple met at the 2019 Hum TV Bridal Couture Week and tied the knot in 2020 with a series of events leading to an elaborate, star-studded wedding.

