Aamina Sheikh welcomes baby boy

Former actor and model Aamina Sheikh returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the birth of her newborn son, named Issa.

"With prayers and joy, we welcome to the family our baby boy," wrote the Dukhtar actor, who announced the new arrival with an extended series of posts on her Instagram grid, including a cute family photo.

"Our Meissa & Issa, 'I seek refuge for the two of you in the Perfect Words of Allah, from every devil and every poisonous pest, and from every harmful eye,'", added Sheikh.

Following the announcement, actors Ayeza Khan, Nadia Hussain, Amna Ilyas, Hina Khawaja Bayat and Minal Khan, as well as Mehreen Jabbar, Shaniera Akram congratulated the new mom and wished the family well.

This is the first child for Sheikh with husband Omar Farooqui, who tied the knot in August 2020. She also has a daughter from her previous marriage, Meissa, with whom she launched a read-along storytime series for children's short stories in Urdu on Instagram last year.