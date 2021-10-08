ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners drive Australian shares to one-week high

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

Australian shares were set on Friday for their first weekly gain in five as markets rose further to hit a one-week high, led by heavyweight miners on the back of strong commodity prices.

The benchmark ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 7,294.8 by 2348 GMT, after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. For the week, it has gained more than 1%.

Miners jumped 1.7% to hit a 1-1/2-week high, after copper prices rose on Thursday due to buying ahead of China's reopening after a week-long holiday and on easing debt ceiling concerns in the United States.

Chalice Mining Ltd and IGO Ltd were the top gainers, rising 3.6% and 3.2% respectively, while global miners BHP Group advanced 3.6% and Rio Tinto climbed 2.4%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday after the Senate took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority.

Australian technology stocks climbed 1.4% and were on track for a third consecutive session of rise, tracking overnight gains in big tech stocks on Wall Street. Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd added 2.6%, while Megaport Ltd gained 2.07%.

Banks climbed 0.6%, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC , up 3.54%, and AUB Group Ltd, up 3.26%.

Energy stocks rose as much as 1.1% after oil futures rebounded on Thursday. Santos Ltd was up 1.2%, while Ampol Ltd gained 0.9%.

Heavyweights Beach Energy and Santos rose 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Woolworths Group, Australia's biggest grocery chain, provisionally settled a class action lawsuit filed against it by a Canberra law firm in 2019 for underpaying supermarket workers.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2% to 13,151.2. Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.14%.

Australian shares ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Miners drive Australian shares to one-week high

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Read more stories