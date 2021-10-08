2023 polls: Murad not optimistic about PTI's prospects

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday, said that he did not see Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming into power again after the next elections.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (the SNPC and the SNPC-II) and money laundering case against him and others, he said that irrespective of the fact when the general elections will be held in the country, he did not see the PTI coming into power again.

He said the people would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable for rising inflation, unemployment as well as for other actions during the next elections.

To a question about Pandora Papers, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should follow the same standards, which he had set for the opposition after Panama Papers leaks.

In 2016, in a tweet, Khan called those who were having offshore companies, thieves. Now the federal ministers whose names have appeared in the Pandora Leaks should resign from their posts.

He said that investigation of 700 people whose names have appeared in Pandora Papers should be conducted but how a probe would be conducted when thieves themselves conduct investigation.

When he was asked would he file an acquittal plea following promulgation of the presidential ordinance to grant extension to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal, he said that after going through the ordinance he will comment on it.

