ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2023 polls: Murad not optimistic about PTI's prospects

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday, said that he did not see Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming into power again after the next elections.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (the SNPC and the SNPC-II) and money laundering case against him and others, he said that irrespective of the fact when the general elections will be held in the country, he did not see the PTI coming into power again.

He said the people would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable for rising inflation, unemployment as well as for other actions during the next elections.

To a question about Pandora Papers, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should follow the same standards, which he had set for the opposition after Panama Papers leaks.

In 2016, in a tweet, Khan called those who were having offshore companies, thieves. Now the federal ministers whose names have appeared in the Pandora Leaks should resign from their posts.

He said that investigation of 700 people whose names have appeared in Pandora Papers should be conducted but how a probe would be conducted when thieves themselves conduct investigation.

When he was asked would he file an acquittal plea following promulgation of the presidential ordinance to grant extension to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal, he said that after going through the ordinance he will comment on it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murad Ali Shah NAB Imran Khan Pandora Papers 2023 polls Panama Papers leaks

Comments

Comments are closed.

2023 polls: Murad not optimistic about PTI's prospects

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories