All educational institutions can restart classes from 11th

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow resumption of all the classes in all the educational institutions from Monday, October 11, Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said.

The NCOC chief in a tweet said, "Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October".

In another tweet, the NCOC chief, while crticising the British government for placing Pakistan in the red list despite the fact that World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine said, "UK decides gora certificates & vaccines are ok but most non gora vaccine certificates &Chinese vaccines are not. This despite widespread evidence of fake certificates in US & Europe. Chinese vaccines are WHO approved. Health considerations or hangover of a colonial mindset?"

Meanwhile, Pakistan, Thursday, reported 1,453 nationwide Covid-19 cases taking the national tally of cases to 1,255,321 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the NCOC data, in the past 24 hours, Covid-19 positivity was recorded at 2.82 percent as a total 51,343 tests were conducted across the country of which 1,453 returned positive.

There were 2,934 Covid-infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

During the past 24 hours, 46 more coronavirus infected patients' deaths were reported following which the national death toll has crossed 28,000 mark and reached 28,032.

Sindh with 461,869 confirmed Covid-19 cases is on top among all the federating units of which 22,830 cases are active, while 431,568 people have recovered from the disease. Sindh has also reported 7,471 coronavirus deaths. Punjab has reported 434,647 coronavirus cases of which 14,790 cases are active, while 407,113 people have recovered from this disease. Punjab has reported a total 12,744 Covid-19 deaths, which is the most deaths reported by a single federating unit.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has reported a total 175,212 Covid-19 cases of which 3,954 cases are active and 165,645 people have recovered.

The KPK has reported a total 5,613 Covid-19 deaths.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported a total 105,930 Covid-19 cases of which 2,130 cases are active and 102,870 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The ICT has confirmed a total 930 Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic outbreak.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reported a total 34,299 Covid-19 cases, of which 393 cases are active and 33,167 have recovered.

The AJK has reported a total 739 Covid-19 deaths.

Balochistan has reported a total 33,026 coronavirus cases, of which 165 cases are active and 32,512 patients have recovered.

So far, Balochistan has reported a total 349 Covid-19 deaths. Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reported a total 10,338 coronavirus cases, of which 133 cases are active, while 10,019 people have recovered from the disease.

GB has reported 186 deaths.

