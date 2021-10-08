ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Lawyers say ordinance aimed at undermining parliament

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have declared that the National Accounta-bility Bureau (NAB) Second Amendment Ordinance 2021 is nothing but an attempt to undermine the authority of the parliament.

President Dr Arif Alvi, on October 6, promulgated the National Accountab-ility (Amen-dment) Ordinance, 2021 paving the way for continuation of the incumbent Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on the post till the appointment of the new chairman NAB.

PBC Vice-Chairman Khush Dil Khan, Chairman Executive Committee PBC Muhammad Faheem Wali, and President SCBA Abdul Latif Afridi expressed disappointment upon the promulgation of the "NAB Amendment Ordinance". They declared the issuance of such an ordinance that materially changes the accountability laws is nothing but an attempt to undermine the authority of the parliament.

The amendment allowing the incumbent chairman NAB to continue in his office is devoid of any merits; much less person-specific amendment in derogation of settled law is also not acceptable at all, they said. Appointment of officers as judges of accountability courts on lucrative packages also appears to be an attempt to encroach upon the independence of judiciary, they aid.

The PBC, in consultation with other Bar bodies, will announce its future course of action against this "draconian Law", they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

