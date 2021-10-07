ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
BYCO 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.71%)
GGL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.55%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.84%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.02%)
NETSOL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.2%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.05%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.55%)
POWER 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.52%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (3.76%)
UNITY 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.83%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 81.79 (1.77%)
BR30 22,619 Increased By ▲ 652.31 (2.97%)
KSE100 44,850 Increased By ▲ 477.05 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,663 Increased By ▲ 199.28 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold inch lower as investors stand by for US payrolls data

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the dollar held firm, while investors were cautious ahead of a US payrolls report that is expected to provide clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,758.93 per ounce by 0345 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,758.70.

The US dollar held close to a one-year high, buoyed by inflation concerns and expectations that the Fed would have to act sooner to normalise policy.

Gold eases as dollar climbs, traders seek cue from jobs data

A stronger dollar makes gold less appealing for those holding other currencies.

"Central banks are in a very precarious situation as they watch inflation continue to pick up... Historically, it is good for gold, but it doesn't work that way in an environment where central banks are starting to shift into rate hike mode," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"If we get a strong employment number and US yields move towards 1.6%, I think gold could trade down to $1,725."

Overnight, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries eased off a more than three-month high, but remained above 1.5%.

US nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, is expected to show an improvement in the labour market, which is likely to prompt the central bank to begin withdrawing pandemic-era support for the economy before year-end.

Expectations that the Fed would soon taper its massive bond purchases was bolstered by a strong private payrolls report for September released on Wednesday.

Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, translating into increased opportunity costs of holding bullion that pays no interest.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.55 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.5% to $979.46, and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,910.38.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold inch lower as investors stand by for US payrolls data

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Read more stories