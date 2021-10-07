ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 6, 2021)...
Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 6, 2021)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                       10200-10250
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  5050-5250
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-11000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            18500-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           18000-20000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-23500
Dal Masoor (Local)          19000-20000
Dal Masoor (impor)          17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)        15000-15500
Masoor (salam-local)        16000-17500
Gram White                  13500-15000
Gram Black                  12500-12800
Dal Chana (Thin)            12300-12600
Dal Chana (Thick)           12800-13200
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-21500
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    21500-23500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 14000-15000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-9000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

grain commodity Lahore Grain Market Rates

