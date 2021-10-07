Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 06.10.2021 VALUE 06.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1234% PA 0.6266% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA For 12 months -0.0180% PA 0.8570% PA For 2 Years -0.0180% PA 1.3570% PA For 3 Years -0.0180% PA 1.6070% PA For 4 years -0.0180% PA 1.8570% PA For 5 years -0.0180% PA 1.9820% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 06.10.2021 VALUE 06.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0840% PA 0.6660% PA For 12 Months 0.1224% PA 0.9974% PA For 2 Years 0.1224% PA 1.4974% PA For 3 Years 0.1224% PA 1.7474% PA For 4 years 0.1224% PA 1.9974% PA For 5 years 0.1224% PA 2.1224% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 06.10.2021 VALUE 06.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3160% PA 1.0660% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2879% PA 1.0379% PA For 12 Months 0.2390% PA 1.1140% PA For 2 Years 0.2390% PA 1.6140% PA For 3 Years 0.2390% PA 1.8640% PA For 4 years 0.2390% PA 2.1140% PA For 5 years 0.2390% PA 2.2390% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 06.10.2021 VALUE 06.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2085% PA 0.5415% PA For 12 Months 0.1818% PA 0.6932% PA For 2 Years 0.1818% PA 1.1932% PA For 3 Years 0.1818% PA 1.4432% PA For 4 Years 0.1818% PA 1.6932% PA For 5 years 0.1818% PA 1.8182% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021