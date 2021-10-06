ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as dollar climbs, traders seek cue from jobs data

  • US 10-year Treasury yields hit a peak since June
  • Gold muted by rising expectations for tapering: analyst
Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday pressured by a resilient dollar and higher US bond yields in the run-up to Friday's US labour market report that could determine the Federal Reserve's tapering schedule.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,756.30 per ounce by 1126 GMT, while US gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,752.90.

Some investors flocked to the dollar, which competes with gold as a safe-haven, to hedge against concerns that soaring energy prices could exacerbate inflation and slow growth.

A stronger dollar also dents bullion's appeal for overseas buyers. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries also advanced.

Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International said that even if the non-farm payrolls data is not "spectacular and just in line with expectations", some Fed members already think the condition for tapering has been fulfilled, and that is putting pressure on gold.

Gold eases, but holds above $1,750 as US jobs data looms

Expectations are for 488,000 jobs to have been added in September, enough to keep the Fed on course to begin tapering before year-end.

Therefore, markets are unwilling to make a decisive move ahead of the report, as they "grow more accustomed to the heightened prospects of the Fed's tapering which is boosting the dollar and US real yields," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Interest rate hikes - with central banks, including from New Zealand, having already raised rates - push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest yielding bullion.

Gold is unable to take advantage of the current risk-off trading stance, and will have to clear the zone at $1,765-$1,770 to unlock the door to further gains up to first $1,777 and then $1,790, ActivTrades technical analyst Pierre Veyret said in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.4% to $22.35 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.8% to $954.00, and palladium shed 1.6% to $1,883.69.

gold price gold export gold demand gold producer

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases as dollar climbs, traders seek cue from jobs data

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

European equities tank as gas spikes to record peaks

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

Avenfield reference: IHC overrules registrar's objections over Maryam's acquittal plea

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories