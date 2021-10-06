ANL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
FFBL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.65%)
GGGL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
KAPCO 34.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.31%)
NETSOL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.54%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TRG 156.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.01%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,677 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-0.12%)
BR30 22,267 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,649 Decreased By ▼ -17.47 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,581 Increased By ▲ 37.62 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French senators visit Taiwan despite China protests

AFP 06 Oct 2021

TAIPEI: A delegation of French senators led by a former defence minister arrived on Wednesday in Taiwan, where they will hold talks with President Tsai Ing-wen, despite strong protests from China.

Beijing opposes Taipei having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years.

The Chinese embassy warned that the visit would damage the interests of China, Chinese-French relations and "the image of France" in recent comments on its website.

France's foreign ministry has dismissed China's protests, saying the senators were free to make their own decisions about their travel plans.

France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

The delegation will meet Tsai on Thursday before wrapping up their trip on Sunday, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.

"The senators are making the visit despite threats from the Chinese ambassador to France, showing their steadfast commitment to the spirit of freedom and democracy," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Chinese ambassador wrote to the leader of the French delegation, Alain Richard, in February, saying his visit would "clearly violate the one-China principle and send the wrong signal to pro-independence forces in Taiwan".

Richard chairs the French senate's Taiwan Friendship Group and previously visited the island in 2015 and 2018.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on self-ruled democratic Taiwan since Tsai came to power in 2016, as she views the island as a de facto sovereign nation and not part of its territory.

China Beijing Taiwan Tsai Ing wen French senators

Comments

1000 characters

French senators visit Taiwan despite China protests

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories