IFAC Board appoints M Ali Latif as member SMPAG

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has always been playing a pivotal role in positioning the CA Pakistan Brand prominently on all international accounting forums and strengthening the CA Pakistan brand image internationally.

The IFAC Board has appointed M Ali Latif, Vice President ICAP (2020-21) and recently-elected member of the Council serving for second consecutive four-year term (2021-25), as Member of the IFAC Small and Medium Practices Advisory Group (SMPAG) for 2022-2024. M Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and currently working as Partner in "M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants."

Latif has more than 15 years of varied professional experience in areas of Audit, Public Financial Management, Tax Planning and Business Advisory. He is a Council Member since 2017 and had also earlier served as an Elected Member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2013 & 2013-2017). He has remained as Chairman of numerous ICAP Committees and has also served as President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants - PIPFA.

