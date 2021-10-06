ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
Overall positivity ratio declines to 2.20pc: Covid-19 claims 25 more lives in Punjab

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Dengue and coronavirus cases are surfacing across the province and health personnel are playing their role in the fight against both the pandemics. During the last 24 hours, there is no let up in causalities due to Covid-19 pandemic, as 25 more fatalities were reported across Punjab including nine in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and two each in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in the province to 12,707.

Out of 18,162 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 401 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 433,688. The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province declined to 2.20 percent.

With the recovery of 734 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 405,524. On the other hand, as many as 1,634 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 117, 8883.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 218448 cases and 4996 deaths, Rawalpindi 38066 cases and 2012 deaths, Faisalabad 25837 cases and 1261 deaths, Multan 21956 cases and 894 deaths, Gujranwala 10174 cases and 595 deaths, Muzaffargarh 3014 cases and 377 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 8009 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10844 cases and 351 deaths, Mianwali 2928 cases and 132 deaths, Sheikhupura 4838 cases and 163 deaths and Sialkot reported 8676 cases and 247 deaths.

On the other hand, Dengue has infected another 165 people across the province including 126 in Lahore. A spokesman of Health department said that 24 fresh cases of dengue fever were reported in Rawalpindi, four in Gujrat, two each from Faisalabad, Attock, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib while one each from Sheikhupura, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.

