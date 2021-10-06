Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Panther Tyres Ltd. 30.06.2021 20% Bonus Shares 04.10.2021
Atlas Battery Limited 30.06.2021 15% Bonus Shares 04.10.2021
ICI Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 200% FInal Cash Dividend 05.10.2021
==============================================================================================
