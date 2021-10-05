Palm hits record high on expectations of lower end-Sept stocks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a record high above 4,600 ringgit ($1,101.27) a tonne on Tuesday, as market surveys showed tightening September inventories amid lacklustre production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 75 ringgit, or 1.64%, to 4,658 ringgit ($1,115.15) a tonne in early trade, rising for a second straight session. Palm has gained about 29% so far this year.

Fundamentals