ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FFBL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FNEL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
GGGL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.02%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.15%)
BR30 22,863 Decreased By ▼ -93.44 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,935 Decreased By ▼ -109.56 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,647 Decreased By ▼ -36.73 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits record high on expectations of lower end-Sept stocks

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a record high above 4,600 ringgit ($1,101.27) a tonne on Tuesday, as market surveys showed tightening September inventories amid lacklustre production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 75 ringgit, or 1.64%, to 4,658 ringgit ($1,115.15) a tonne in early trade, rising for a second straight session. Palm has gained about 29% so far this year.

Fundamentals

  • Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of September are expected to ease slightly from a 14-month peak hit in the previous month, as skyrocketing exports offset a small rise in production, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Palm oil stockpile in the world's second-largest producer likely fell 0.36% to 1.87 million tonnes, while production was seen rising 2.8% to 1.75 million tonnes.

    • The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on Oct. 11.

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.31%. The Dalian exchange is closed until Thursday for a public holiday.

    • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Wheat Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits record high on expectations of lower end-Sept stocks

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months

Oil settles above $81

Read more stories