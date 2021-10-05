ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zameen.com triumphs in cricket tournament

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate corporation, has been crowned the winner of the 10th edition of Prof....
Sponsored Content 05 Oct 2021

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate corporation, has been crowned the winner of the 10th edition of Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Corporate League 2021. As per the details shared, the final match was held between Zameen.com and Netsol Technologies at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore on October 3.

Netsol won the toss and opted to bowl first. Zameen while batting first set a target of 180 runs in the allotted overs. The opposing team, however, lost the match by being bowled out scoring 112 runs.

In the closing ceremony, Nadeem Akmal was declared ‘Man of the Match’ for his remarkable all-round performance. He scored 50 runs for the winning team and picked 5 wickets during his bowling spell. The title for the ‘Best Batsman’ went to Zameen.com’s Captain Zohaib Nabi, who scored 280 runs during the tournament. Additionally, Salman Shahid was declared the ‘Best Wicket Keeper’ as he managed 4 catches and 1 brilliant stump-out.

Zameen.com Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi lauded the team’s performance and expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the big win. He said that Zameen.com has been represented by the finest players in numerous sports and has won when it mattered the most. Mr Kazmi stated that such sports activities should be encouraged in the corporate sector and that Zameen.com will support future endeavours of the kind.

The winning team captain Zohaib Nabi also applauded his team’s efforts and said that the players performed well under pressure and established a tough target to chase. He said that his team won because of its solid strategy that resulted in memorable batting and bowling performances.

Lastly, Coach Imran Khattak remarked that “the team played exceptionally well and made me proud to be their coach in this tough competition”. Khattak further declared that “the team’s success is based on working together and adhering to a clear game-strategy that allowed us to properly express ourselves out on the cricket field”.

Zameen.com Zameen

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com triumphs in cricket tournament

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

Pakistan owes peace, stability to the selfless devotion of army officers: COAS

Some girls return to high school in Afghan province

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

Oil strikes new peaks, boosting European equities

KSE-100 down 0.84% as commodity prices weigh in on sentiment

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

Read more stories