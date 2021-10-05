Dry weather likely today

KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Monday. However, it said, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over the past 24 hours:

Rain, wind, thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir. The day's maximum temperature recorded in Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad was 42, each.

