Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam to move the court if...

Anjum Ibrahim 05 Oct 2021

"From Panama to Pandora papers...I think it is significant...do you think the focus on P is unfair to our country and..."

"Oh shush, by the way Maryam Nawaz has threatened litigation if her son's name is not removed..."

"Well, I would like to say..."

"Please, enough of the sound bite in which she said she had no property in Pakistan leave alone abroad."

"Hmmm, but you have to admit that her credibility with respect to offshore accounts is shot to pieces."

"Stop, she has threatened to register a defamation case against anyone..."

"Has anyone been done in for defamation in our country ever?"

"OK, so her threat has no teeth..."

"Teeth! It has no hair like...like..."

"The Sharif men? And as you are aware baldness is inherited from the mother's side..."

"As I said no hair, no visible presence at all but anyway have you thought of the possibility of the offshore accounts being a gift from her son's father in law - I mean he is very in with the Qatar royal family and need I add a member of that royal family had an offshore account..."

"But the Sharifs are not in government..."

"That reminds me do you think The Khan is setting a better precedence - you know only if and when you are proved guilty..."

"Hmmm, so Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's son, her brother in law, The Visionary..."

"I see your point."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pandora Papers property in Pakistan Qatar royal family

Comments

Comments are closed.

