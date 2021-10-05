ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Dubai Expo: FFCL discloses sponsorship of Pakistan Pavilion

05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) - Pakistan's foremost conglomerate and leading fertilizer manufacturing and marketing business has disclosed its official sponsorship of the Pakistan Pavilion - the country's largest foreign exhibition feature at Dubai Expo 2020. 192 countries are participating in the expo and a footfall of over 25 million visitors is anticipated between 1st October 2021 - 31st March 2022.

Themed at "The Hidden Treasure", FFCL through its collaboration on Dubai Expo intends not only to capitalize upon this prospecting opportunity of presenting Pakistan's soft image in the International arena, but also promote its own diversified portfolio of 'Core Business', 'Renewable Energy', 'Processed Food Products', 'Food Security' and 'Specialized Technical Services' through its premier business concerns such as: FFC, FFCEL, FFFL, FACE and OLIVE during the six-month Expo.-PR

