ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Oct 04, 2021
Markets

Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower

  • Chip, luxury and banking stocks drag
  • STOXX 600 holds near 11-week lows
  • Global airlines project sharp reduction in losses next year
  • Morrisons rallies on $9.5 billion bid
Reuters Updated 04 Oct 2021

European stocks struggled on Monday after their worst weekly showing since February, hit by a growing number of risks including signs of inflation, elevated bond yields and developer China Evergrande's financial troubles.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell for a third straight session, down 0.5%, holding near 11-week lows hit in last week's selloff.

A move into the black during the session on a materials stocks rally was outweighed towards close as falls in technology stocks intensified after peers on Wall Street were pressured by an uptick in Treasury yields.

Banks and luxury stocks also lost on fears of a slowdown in global growth, as China, the world's second largest economy, deals with fresh COVID-19 restrictions, a property sector slowdown and regulatory clampdowns.

French luxury goods makers Kering and LVMH , which draw a major portion of their revenue from China, fell 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cast shadow

"Investors should brace for more stock market volatility throughout October, which is also a seasonally turbulent time for stocks, as worries about inflation, supply chain issues, China and (US Federal Reserve) policy are still with us," Jay Pestrichelli, chief executive of investment firm ZEGA Financial, said.

A survey showed investor morale in the euro zone fell to its lowest level since April in October on dimming economic expectations.

STOXX 600 has dropped about 5% from a record high hit in August due to signs of slowing growth and inflation. BofA Global Research last week predicted a nearly 10% drop by year-end, given a shift in the macro backdrop towards "anti-goldilocks".

Morrisons dropped 3.7% after US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for the British supermarket group with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid.

Rivals Tesco and Sainsbury gained 1.5% and 3.4%, and along with a rally in oil stocks, helped UK's FTSE 100 cap losses.

UK telecoms group BT Group fell 4.7% after media reports said Sky was closing in on broadband investment deal with Virgin Media O2, which analysts at Jefferies said could threaten BT's Openreach.

BT expects Sky to need to use the telecom provider as its partner for full fibre services, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Airline stocks including Ryanair and British Airways-owner ICAG rose 3% and 0.1% following reports that the UK will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week.

Global airlines on Monday projected a sharp reduction in industry losses next year, but revised up the financial toll inflicted by the pandemic.

European stocks pan European STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

