Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

  • A clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, says ISPR
BR Web Desk 04 Oct 2021

A Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred during an exchange of fire against alleged terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district, Aaj News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that terrorists attacked a post of security forces in North Waziristan's Ghariuom area. The statement further said that the Pakistani troops responded promptly to the attack during which Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR added that an area clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Last week, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

The ISPR said that the security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Tank.

TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed during the operation. The statement further said that Captain Sikander, 27, from Pakpattan, was martyred during the exchange of fire.

