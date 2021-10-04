ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Diamer Basha Dam: Wapda chairman reviews construction work

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) has said that Diamer Basha Dam is one of the most significant projects for sustained development in Pakistan as it would provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and generate low-cost electricity; therefore, concerted efforts are needed on part of all the stakeholders for its scheduled completion in 2028-29.

He said this during his visit to the multi-purpose Diamer Basha Dam to review construction work on the project, being constructed on River Indus 40 kilometers (Km) downstream of Chilas town and 180 Km upstream of Tarbela Dam.

Commander 10 Corps Pakistan Army Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza also accompanied him during the visit. WAPDA GM Land Accusation & Resettlement Brig Shoaib Taqi (Retd), GM Diamer Basha Dam Project) Muhammad Yousuf Rao and representatives of the Consultants and the contractors were also present.

Referring to the benefits of Diamer Basha Dam, the Chairman WAPDA said that the project will change destiny of the Nation by stabilizing economy and alleviating poverty from the country. He said that the project is also turning out to be a game changer for the locals, as a hefty amount of Rs.78.5 billion is being spent on various development schemes as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the project area.

Commander 10 Corps, addressing on the occasion, said that he is pleased to witness the construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam, which is a project of national importance. Reiterating the support of Pakistan Army for construction of Diamer Basha Dam, he said that "we stand committed to providing safe and secure environment in the project area so as to enable the project management to smoothly continue construction activities on all sites of the project".

Chairman WAPDA, accompanied by Commander 10 Corps, also visited various sites of the project and witnessed construction activities there. Earlier during a briefing about progress on Diamer Basha Dam, the project authorities apprised that at present construction work is being carried out simultaneously on eight different sites including access roads, permanent access bridge across River Indus downstream of the Main Dam, 21 MW-Tangir Hydropower Project, excavation of dam abutment from the top, diversion tunnel, diversion canal, diversion inlet and power intake.

A detailed deliberation was also made about the CBMs being taken by WAPDA for well being of the locals relating to health, education, tourism, and infrastructure development in the project area. More than 16,500 employment opportunities will be created during construction of the project in a phased manner. The people residing in the project area are being given priority for the jobs, as about 3,200 locals have already been employed at the project by WAPDA, the Consultants and the Contractors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda construction work Diamer Basha Dam Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Diamer Basha Dam: Wapda chairman reviews construction work

'Fraudulent' activities: Two companies of EPZ Karachi booked

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Read more stories