Oct 04, 2021
Pakistan

Parliament being 'pressurised' to pass un-Islamic laws: Fazl

NNI 04 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the incumbent government is taking steps to repeal the law on a special agenda. Talking on the occasion of the JUI-F provincial general council meeting in Peshawar, Maulana Fazl said the assembly was being pressurised to pass un-Islamic laws. He said the friendly neighbouring countries were not happy at present because of the failed foreign policy of the incumbent government.

Maulana said that the poor people were facing hardships to make both ends meet, adding that the people of getting jobless, and the inflation had reached the highest level in history. "The people have been deprived of their right to live," he said.

He said that JUI-F, following in the footsteps of its predecessors, was continuing its struggle against the money laundering agents of the colonial powers. He said that obscenity and nudity were being promoted to impose Western civilization by destroying Islamic civilization.

Domestic violence Bill, Conspiracies against madrassas and ban on underage conversion to Islam are on the agenda of the government, he said and added that they had made it clear to the United States that in the light of the agreements with the Taliban, the US must first recognize the Taliban government.

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan's rulers had tarnished Pakistan's honour and dignity, adding that Pakistan's silence on Afghanistan was also meaningful. He said the world would have to make serious decisions on the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that JUI-F had become a major political force in Pakistan. He said those who left Pakistan Democratic Movement tried to weaken PDM but the historic Karachi public gathering rally disappointed them.

Expressing concern over rising inflation, he said that today Pakistan was number one in inflation, and people were forced to commit suicides. He said that Pakistani people did not vote for this incompetent government. He said that the conspiracies against the madrassas had been foiled with solidarity.

He said that those who had claimed to give 10 million jobs had become a reason for unemployment. He said that the position of JUI-F regarding FATA was being proved to be right. All the tribes are fighting against the system and JUI will fully support the tribes in their struggle, he said.

