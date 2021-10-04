Palace fight back to secure 2-2 home draw with Leicester

LONDON: Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, as substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out first-half goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Birthday boy Iheanacho, who turned 25 on Sunday, fired Leicester ahead in the 31st minute when he robbed defender Joachim Andersen of the ball and steered it past home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from the edge of the penalty area. Another error by Andersen allowed Vardy to double the lead six minutes later as he slotted the ball inside the near post after the Danish defender failed to cut out a simple Harvey Barnes pass into the area.

Olise was instrumental in Palace's fightback as he netted his first Premier League goal shortly after coming on for Jordan Ayew to reduce the arrears, and he also had a hand in the equaliser.