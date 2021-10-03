ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

AFP 03 Oct 2021

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday.

Werner saved Chelsea from a frustrating end to a difficult week when he netted six minutes from full-time at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's side had been pegged back to 1-1 after James Ward-Prowse's second-half penalty cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah's early opener.

Ward-Prowse was sent off with 14 minutes left for a nasty lunge on Jorginho and Chelsea laid seige to the Southampton goal before Werner slotted home from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

"We are all relieved, him and me and the whole club. Every time he scores we have the feeling there is a VAR decision to take it away from him, there have been a lot of very narrow decisions," Tuchel said.

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

It was a much-needed victory for Chelsea after successive defeats against City and Juventus.

After a troubled first season at Chelsea, it was a rare upbeat moment for Werner, whose relief was clear as he celebrated wildly after scoring and then smiled and joked with fans while conducting pitchside interviews.

The former RB Leipzig star has been forced to play second fiddle to Chelsea's club record signing Romelu Lukaku since the start of this season, sparking reports Tuchel might be willing to offload him.

For a player who has had a remarkable 16 goals disallowed since he joined Chelsea, Werner will surely benefit from the jolt of confidence that will follow his second club goal of the season.

But Blues boss Tuchel has no intention of letting the 25-year-old relax after his match-winning heroics.

"It was very important goal for us to secure the win. And on the other hand he was there when he needed to be," he added.

"We're happy and relieved that he scored. He has to keep on going and a lot of things to improve."

'Positive spirit'

Tuchel was rewarded for making five changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Juventus on Wednesday.

Chalobah, Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all added energy and enthusiasm to a Chelsea team that had looked stale in their previous two games.

Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were two of the victims of Tuchel's cull and the manager admitted both players had experienced a dip in form.

"We always try our best to bring the players in the best shape, but after some chances we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their best moment," Tuchel said.

"It is not even their fault. They lost a bit of belief or confidence. We will not stop boosting them, we are not angry with them and there are no major concerns.

"But we have to pay attention to actual form and we need to win the games. At a club like Chelsea you need to be sharp every few days and fight for your place."

Thomas Tuchel

Comments

1000 characters

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

ISI chief to ultimately become army chief?

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap in Pakistan: officials

Life-saving products: CCP warns pharma cos against deceptive marketing practices

‘I am not weak’: Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections

Pakistan records 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fatalities in a day

Read more stories