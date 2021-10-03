ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Oct 03, 2021
Pakistan

President, PM condole death of comedy king

APP 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned comedian/actor Umer Sharif.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate condolence messages, prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The president observed that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place for himself.

The prime minister observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. His services in the relevant field would be remembered for long.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif, 66, died in Germany on Saturday after developing serious health complications. Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, on his twitter account confirmed his death. On September 28, late Umer Sharif was boarded in an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US, but his condition deteriorated on the way and he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover.

The popular comedian was born on April 19, 1955 and started his career as a stage performer. He shot to prominence with his remarkable performance in stage plays like Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha. Sharif received national awards for the best director and the best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He was also awarded with ten Nigar Awards. Umer Sharif was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions in the film, TV and stage dramas.

