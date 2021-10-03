TDAP holds webinar on rubber products

KARACHI:A successful Webinar under the title “Business Opportunities for Companies, Importers and Exporters of Rubber Products, in Chinese Market” has been organised by TDAP in collaboration with Trade and Investment Officer, Badr-uz-Zaman, Beijing, China.

Dr Shumaila Sikandar, Deputy Director,TDAP delivered welcome address, highlighting the opportunities that Pakistani rubber exporters may have in China. Major exporters from Pakistan participated and highlighted issues that they are facing while doing business with Chinese companies.—PR

