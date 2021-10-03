ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Pakistan taking lead role in creating ‘green jobs’: Zartaj

APP 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said that the country was taking a leading role in creating ‘green jobs’ thus promoting ‘green economy’ including conservation of water through mega ‘Recharge Pakistan project’ with equal participation of women.

“Increasing the green cover of the country is among the foremost priorities of current government”, she said while talking to PTV news channel.

She said all stakeholders including provincial governments and international bodies are being engaged to enhance the scope of the Ten billion plantation program and create additional green jobs.

Zartaj said that government had successfully achieved the target of one billion tree and rest 9 billion tree plantation targets would achieved soon which was appreciated and recognized at international level.

She explained that it was important to harvest olive trees, and it is made mandatory in 10 billion tsunami trees to harvest 10 percent plants of nutritional importance, adding, the introduction of fruit trees in the project have a huge economic impact on Pakistan.

Replying a query, she said olive cultivation project is being generating new employment opportunities for local people, both short and long-term, due to long life of the plant.

She further claimed that in Green jobs 15% jobs were being given to women, adding, around 0.2 million more jobs would offered in the country under the nationwide 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program.

Gul said ministry has set the target to increase urban forestry to help reduce climate altering temperature by several degrees, adding, the past governments were failed to grow plants which caused environmental degradation.

Government under PM Imran Khan’s vision wanted to improve the condition of cities and in this regard it had launched the clean and green programme, she said, adding, trees would be planted in every nook and corner of the rural and urban areas.

To another question, she said in an aim to control noise pollution and for better air quality Pakistani government was working on a plan to ensure that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of the vehicles used in the country are electronic.

She said as part of the efforts to promote clean and green environment the government was setting up fast charging stations for electric vehicles after every 15 to 30 kilometres on major motorways and highways in the country.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taking effective measures to improve air quality by using the best available technologies, she added.

Zartaj Gul climate change green economy cultivation project

