PSX sheds 27.90 points: BRIndex100 ends flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend as investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions.

BRIndex100 closed at 4,707.10 points, up 8.8 points or 0.19 percent. During the session, the BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,728.37 points and intraday low of 4,654.25 points. Total volumes stood at 220.584 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 35.38 points or 0.16 percent to close at 22,589.98 points with total daily turnover of 133.369 million shares. The KSE-100 Index lost 27.90 points or 0.06 percent and closed at 44,871.70 points. Trading activities remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 267.051 million shares as compared to 372.433 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $3.800 million. Total market capitalization however increased by Rs 4 billion to Rs 7.808 trillion. Out of total 561 active scrips, 368 closed in positive and 178 in negative while the value of 15 stocks remained unchanged.

TPL Corp was the volume leader with 15.304 million shares and gained Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 20.42 followed by Byco Petroleum that closed at Rs 8.20, up Rs 0.02 with 14.237 million shares. Colgate Palmolive and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 92.88 and Rs 51.00 respectively to close at Rs 2299.99 and Rs 1050.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 125.80 and Rs 59.76 respectively to close at Rs 5910.00 and Rs 740.24.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 54.66 points or 0.63 percent to close at 8,684.94 points with total turnover of 1.329 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 52.59 points or 0.89 percent to close at 5,889.76 points with 11.425 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 13.55 points or 0.15 percent to close at 9,342.96 points with 22.458 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 23.74 points or 0.43 percent to close at 5,487.51 points with 15.869 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,737.44 points, down 1.78 points or 0.05 percent with 26.315 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 7.66 points or 0.16 percent to close at 4,739.85 points with 59.814 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that the local bourse witnessed rangebound activity as the KSE-100 Index moved between 45,003 and 44,600 points. The KSE-100 Index eventually closed at 44,872, down 28 points. Traded volume stood at 267mn shares with TPL (up 0.2 percent), BYCO (up 0.2 percent), HASCOL (up 8.5 percent), ASL (up 3.7 percent) and WTL (up 2.2 percent) being the top contributors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021