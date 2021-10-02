Asia's gasoline crack rises

NEW DELHI: Asia's gasoline crack rose for a second consecutive session on Friday as European stocks held steady, while a series of trades at the window indicated firm demand.

The crack rose to $7.85 a barrel from $7.40 in the previous session. There were four deals in the physical markets of which three were for the 92-octane grade.

Gasoline stockpiles at Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose to 816,000 tonnes from 813,000 tonnes, data from Insights Global showed.

Meanwhile, the naphtha crack in the region inched higher despite a rise in European stocks, as crude oil prices dropped to $78, while the prompt inter-month spread narrowed in backwardation for a third straight day to $5.25.

The crack rose to $133.63 a tonne from $132.33 in the last session.

Naphtha stocks at Europe's ARA hub rose to 274,000 tonnes last week from 267,000 tonnes. India's gasoline sales rose 6.57% in September, compared with a 13.6% rise in August, government data showed.