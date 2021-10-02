PUNJAB PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY: Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar (Chief Minister Punjab)

TEXT: The Government of Punjab is committed to its prime objective of achieving sustained economic growth and the provision of the quality infrastructure to its citizens at affordable rates. With this objective in place, Public Private Partnership seems to me the most appropriate methodology that not only helps towards leveraging public funds for the essential social services but aids in the development of infrastructure and the provision of associated services in the over-burdened public sector. Towards this end, the Punjab PPP Authority was established. It has an unprecedented and unique institutional bearing, which is saddled with the overall task of leading the course of PPP projects in the Punjab. The Punjab PPP Act 2019 envisages the Punjab PPP Authority as a statutory body that will function as 'One Window Agency"; providing lead interface to all kind of stakeholders in the public and private sectors. The Authority is envisioned to function as a linchpin within the overall PPP framework of the Province. It is also expected to perform the role of PPP catalyst, knowledge manager as well as policy and project advisor. I expect that the Punjab PPP Authority will ensure fast track development of successful PPP projects in Punjab. On its end, the Government of Punjab will always be there to extend its utmost support and cooperation with a view to taking this mandate forward strategically and most meaningfully.

