ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
PUNJAB PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY: Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar (Chief Minister Punjab)

02 Oct 2021

TEXT: The Government of Punjab is committed to its prime objective of achieving sustained economic growth and the provision of the quality infrastructure to its citizens at affordable rates. With this objective in place, Public Private Partnership seems to me the most appropriate methodology that not only helps towards leveraging public funds for the essential social services but aids in the development of infrastructure and the provision of associated services in the over-burdened public sector. Towards this end, the Punjab PPP Authority was established. It has an unprecedented and unique institutional bearing, which is saddled with the overall task of leading the course of PPP projects in the Punjab. The Punjab PPP Act 2019 envisages the Punjab PPP Authority as a statutory body that will function as 'One Window Agency"; providing lead interface to all kind of stakeholders in the public and private sectors. The Authority is envisioned to function as a linchpin within the overall PPP framework of the Province. It is also expected to perform the role of PPP catalyst, knowledge manager as well as policy and project advisor. I expect that the Punjab PPP Authority will ensure fast track development of successful PPP projects in Punjab. On its end, the Government of Punjab will always be there to extend its utmost support and cooperation with a view to taking this mandate forward strategically and most meaningfully.

PUNJAB PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY

