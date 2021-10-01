ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
ASL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.48%)
FFBL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.02%)
GGL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.27%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.66%)
KAPCO 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.07%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
PAEL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.43%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 160.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.57%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 98.31 (2.14%)
BR30 22,606 Increased By ▲ 573.78 (2.6%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 642.36 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,603 Increased By ▲ 234.87 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022

AFP 01 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australia and India hope to reach a long-pending landmark trade deal by the end of 2022, according to a joint statement released on Friday announcing the formal relaunch of stalled negotiations.

Bilateral trade was around Aus$24 billion (US$17 billion) last year, with India exporting its key services sector and Australian coal going the other way.

Both are members of the Quad alliance with the United States and Japan, and are looking to deepen strategic ties to counter China as well as economically and in other areas.

Following trade ministers' talks in New Delhi, the two countries backed the "expeditious negotiation" of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

In the meantime they plan to reach an "early harvest" interim deal by the end this year under which some duties will already be cut.

The two sides hope for a "balanced trade agreement that encourages expanded trade and investment flows to the benefit of both of our economies, and that reflects a shared commitment to the rules-based international trading system", the statement said.

India was Australia's seventh-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export market in 2020.

Negotiations on a comprehensive deal between India and Australia were launched more than a decade ago but stalled in 2015.

Biden seeks ‘free and open’ Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

In recent months New Delhi has also sought to revive trade talks with other countries including the United States, the European Union and Britain.

Indian media quoted Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan as saying that trade could double in the coming years if the comprehensive accord is sewn up.

"And it will double in all areas because the complementarity between our economies is so great," Tehan was quoted as telling a news conference in India on Thursday.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the two nations "have a very positive interest in expanding trade, which could be kick-started or which could be implemented in the interim, while the contours of the final agreement may take a little longer period of time".

Using a cricket analogy, he added: "This is like a T-20 match, that is why (there are) such aggressive timelines.

"The spirit of this partnership is that both India and Australia work in the same team for a win-win for each other."

India australia Bilateral trade Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

Comments

1000 characters

India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

Read more stories