Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in day of unrest

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire, including a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem, a militant shot during West Bank clashes and a Gazan who approached the border fence.

The violence comes days after an Israeli raid on militants in the occupied West Bank left five Palestinians dead.

At dawn in Jerusalem, the sound of gunshots rang through the Old City, with the body of a woman lying on a stone street that leads to the Al-Aqsa mosque, an AFP journalist said. She was later draped in a survival blanket.

Police said she had attempted to stab officers after being stopped for a check because her conduct aroused suspicion.

“During the questioning, the terrorist pulled out a knife and tried to stab the officers. They immediately responded with gunfire and neutralised her,” a statement said, noting medics later pronounced her dead.