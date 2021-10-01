ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
PM orders stern action against land ‘mafias’

Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that food security and climate change are currently the most important issues concerning the whole world, including Pakistan.

The prime minister, on Thursday, stated this, while presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the development projects in Islamabad. It was told that Sector I-15 has been completed with unprecedented pace, whereas, development of Ali Pur Farash Town project under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will also be completed soon.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on infrastructure development projects in Islamabad. It was told that construction of Park Enclave (Phase I, II and III), Rawal Chowk Flyover, Korang Bridge, Margalla Highway, 7th Avenue Interchange, and IJP Road was going on at a steady pace and these projects are expected to be completed within defined timelines.

Moreover, the meeting was informed that the building of a 150-bed Capital Hospital is complete and its equipment is in the process of procurement.

The chairman CDA also briefed the meeting on the digital mapping of forest areas of Islamabad. “It is not only complete, but it has also helped in identification of encroached land.”

The prime minister directed that strict action must be taken against land mafias involved in encroachment of forestland, natural waterways, and state-owned property.

Later on, Surveyor General of Pakistan briefed the meeting on cadastral mapping of the Islamabad Capital Territory, Lahore, and digitisation of state-owned land in Pakistan.

Regarding Islamabad, the meeting was informed that the process is near to completion and the collected data has also been uploaded to web application whereby, the title holders will also be given a distinct login ID.

The login ID provided to the title holders will help access to all the details of a property; hence, bringing transparency in the system.

Ground survey, property tax record and census data are being utilised in Lahore to accurately map the city.

Moreover, Board of Revenue data in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is being digitalised at a steady pace.

Forest Demarcation exercise in the country is 97 percent complete and digitisation of state-owned land is also expected to be completed in the upcoming couple of months.

The meeting was also briefed in detail on encroachment on Circular Railway, nullahs, and forestland in Karachi.

The meeting was briefed on site development zones proposed for better utilisation of land and provision of basic amenities to the housing societies.

The prime minister said that the government is ensuring the protection of forest lands for the conservation of the environment.

The prime minister directed that strict enforcement of law should be ensured for relinquishment of occupied state land.

Emphasising the importance of cadastral mapping, the prime minister said that it will help the government to identify dead capital and its better utilisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Ali Pur Farash land mafias

