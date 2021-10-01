Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 172.66 168.75 GBP 232.36 227.06 EUR 200.36 196.16 JPY 1.5434 1.5083 SAR 46.08 44.94 AED 47.02 46.24 =====================================

