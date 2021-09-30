ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
US dollar share of global FX reserves steady at 59.2% in Q2: IMF data

  • The dollar index fell nearly 1% in the second quarter after gains of 3.6% in the first. In the third quarter, the dollar is on track to post a 2.1% rise
Reuters 30 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: The US dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund was steady at 59.2% in the second quarter, compared with 59.5% in the first three months of the year, IMF data showed on Thursday.

The greenback remains the largest-held currency reserve by global central banks.

Global reserves, which are reported in US dollars, are assets of central banks held in different currencies used primarily to support their liabilities. Central banks sometimes use reserves to help support their respective currencies.

"The reserve currency (dollar) is arguably the only defensive hedge left across all asset classes, as neither bonds nor the yen nor gold are particularly attractive in a world of rising yields," Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at online FX broker XM, wrote in a research note.

Wall Street rises, but tracks steep monthly losses

The dollar index fell nearly 1% in the second quarter after gains of 3.6% in the first. In the third quarter, the dollar is on track to post a 2.1% rise.

The greenback has been supported in the last two weeks by the backup in US Treasury debt in anticipation of tighter US monetary policy after the Fed announced last week that it may start tapering stimulus as soon as November and flagged interest rate increases may follow sooner than expected.

Hawkish central banks keep currencies afloat

The euro's share of FX reserves, meanwhile, was little changed at 20.5% in the second quarter, from 20.6% in the previous three months. In 2009, the euro hit its highest share at 28%.

The Chinese yuan's share increased to 2.6% in the second quarter, from 2.4% in the first. China's share gained for six consecutive quarters, with yuan reserves rising 7.2% to $311 billion in the second quarter. The IMF started tracking the yuan's share in 2017.

IMF data also showed global reserves rose to a record $12.817 trillion in the second quarter, from $12.584 trillion in the first.

UAE set for gradual recovery, but COVID-19 risks cloud outlook, IMF says

Data also showed allocated reserves held in US dollars rose 1.3% to $7.1 trillion, compared with $6.984 trillion in the first.

