ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine reports highest daily Covid cases since April

AFP 30 Sep 2021

KIEV: Ukraine on Thursday reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since April as authorities prepared to introduce compulsory vaccinations for teachers and government officials.

A government tally reported 11,757 new infections over the past 24 hours, while 194 fatalities and 2,556 hospitalisations were recorded over the same period.

Authorities in the post-Soviet country of around 40 million people initially struggled with a lack of vaccines and are now fighting an uphill battle to convince a vaccine-sceptic population to get innoculated.

The vaccination campaign has also been hampered by a proliferation of forged vaccination certificates and fake COVID-19 PCR tests.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Thursday that his ministry was preparing to introduce compulsory vaccinations for teachers and government officials, local television said.

Ukraine registers lowest COVID-19 daily cases since August

Unvaccinated employees will be at risk of losing their jobs if they refuse to get a jab, he said.

Four vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are available in Ukraine, but only 14 percent of Ukrainians have been fully inoculated.

In mid-September, the government re-introduced anti-virus measures that restrict mass events and limit occupancy rates at cinemas, theatres and other venues.

Ukraine has recorded more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases and over 56,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine reports highest daily Covid cases since April

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Against USD: Fall of Pakistan's rupee continues

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross

Mehran Town fire: Arrest warrants of Korangi DC, others issued over 'criminal negligence'

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Deferred payments: KSA once again turns oil tap on for Pakistan

Read more stories