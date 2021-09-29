ANL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.33%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.95%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-7.55%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,650 Decreased By ▼ -93.93 (-1.98%)
BR30 22,253 Decreased By ▼ -717.6 (-3.12%)
KSE100 44,485 Decreased By ▼ -789.53 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,505 Decreased By ▼ -332.6 (-1.86%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Oil drops a second day after rally peters out

  • Brent crude was down $1.34, or 1.7%, at $77.75 a barrel
Reuters 29 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US crude inventories unexpectedly rose as doubts over demand resurfaced, with COVID-19 cases continuing to increase worldwide and some regions facing gasoline shortages.

Brent crude was down $1.34, or 1.7%, at $77.75 a barrel by 0706 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell nearly $2 after touching its highest in almost three years at $80.75.

US oil prices dropped $1.38, or 1.8%, to $73.91, having fallen 0.2% in the previous session.

Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.

US oil, gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose last week, according market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

OPEC forecasts oil demand rebound before post-2035 plateau

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected data from the Energy Information Administration in the United States due later to show a fall in crude stockpiles.

"With the relative strength indexes .... on both contracts in overbought territory yesterday, the odds of a speculator-driven pullback were high," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Traders expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, to decide to keep supplies tight when they meet next week.

"While the supply backdrop has not changed much, oil prices hitting USD80/bbl would see pressure building for OPEC+ nations to increase their production quota," ANZ Research said in a note.

Oil demand is forecast to rise strongly in the next few years, OPEC said on Tuesday, sounding a warning that the world needs to keep investing in production to avert a crunch even as it transitions to less polluting forms of energy.

China's weakening housing market and growing power outages have hit sentiment as any fallout for the world's second-biggest economy would likely have a knock-on effect on oil demand, analysts said.

China is the world's top oil importer and its second-biggest consumer of the fossil fuel after the United States.

