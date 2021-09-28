Cellular services suspended in parts of Karachi, Lahore

Parts of the country witnessed suspension in cellular services as Pakistan observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Tuesday.

In Karachi, areas of Guru Mandir, Pakistan Chowk, Federal B Area, DHA and Gulshan-e-Iqbal reported suspension of coverage. In Lahore, Johar Town, Model Town and some other areas also reported suspension of mobile phone services.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had reportedly said that cellular services across Pakistan will remain suspended on Tuesday.

Cellular services reportedly suspended in parts of Karachi

As mourning processions are being taken out in different towns of the country, civil armed forces have also been deployed whereas shops along the procession routes have been sealed due to security concerns. Morever, pillion riding has also been banned.

On Monday, the Sindh home department imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other divisions of the province for Tuesday (today). An official statement said the ban was imposed in the wake of reports submitted by police and Rangers, who did not rule out "attacks by miscreants on religious activities by various means”.

The Sindh government had also announced that all education institutions in the province will remain closed.

For the past few years, Pakistan has been suspending mobile services for security reasons in areas which it deems appropriate, especially those where Muharram-related processions are held.