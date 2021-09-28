ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,294 Increased By ▲ 476.61 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,829 Increased By ▲ 186.92 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cellular services suspended in parts of Karachi, Lahore

BR Web Desk 28 Sep 2021

Parts of the country witnessed suspension in cellular services as Pakistan observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Tuesday.

In Karachi, areas of Guru Mandir, Pakistan Chowk, Federal B Area, DHA and Gulshan-e-Iqbal reported suspension of coverage. In Lahore, Johar Town, Model Town and some other areas also reported suspension of mobile phone services.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had reportedly said that cellular services across Pakistan will remain suspended on Tuesday.

Cellular services reportedly suspended in parts of Karachi

As mourning processions are being taken out in different towns of the country, civil armed forces have also been deployed whereas shops along the procession routes have been sealed due to security concerns. Morever, pillion riding has also been banned.

On Monday, the Sindh home department imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other divisions of the province for Tuesday (today). An official statement said the ban was imposed in the wake of reports submitted by police and Rangers, who did not rule out "attacks by miscreants on religious activities by various means”.

The Sindh government had also announced that all education institutions in the province will remain closed.

For the past few years, Pakistan has been suspending mobile services for security reasons in areas which it deems appropriate, especially those where Muharram-related processions are held.

Pakistan mobile phone suspension cellular services services

Comments

1000 characters

Cellular services suspended in parts of Karachi, Lahore

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Read more stories