Aug 17, 2021
Cellular services reportedly suspended in parts of Karachi

  • No formal notification or instructions have been issued yet
BR Web Desk 17 Aug 2021

Some parts of Karachi are witnessing suspension of cellular services on Tuesday as the government takes security measures ahead of Ashura.

Several localities including Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, and others have reported suspension of coverage since the morning.

For the past few years, Pakistan has been suspending mobile services for security reasons in areas which it deems appropriate, especially those where Muharram-related processions are held. The Interior Ministry usually issues a notification in this regard ahead of Ashura.

The ministry passes on the directions to the Pak­istan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which ensures its implementation and passes on the orders to all the network operators.

However, no notification has been issued till the filing of this report. Every year, services are suspended in cities across Pakistan in the areas identified and indicated by the district administrations and the police in their respective areas for the safety of citizens during processions.

Meanwhile, the security for the Ashura procession has been tightened in the port city while the areas on its route have been blocked.

Cellular services reportedly suspended in parts of Karachi

Comments
1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Zeeshan Aug 17, 2021 01:02pm
I second that news, Mobile service was suspended in Rwp from yesterday 0500pm to early this morning. But the good thing behind that was no incidence of violence has been noted formally or informally.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply