Cellular services reportedly suspended in parts of Karachi

Some parts of Karachi are witnessing suspension of cellular services on Tuesday as the government takes security measures ahead of Ashura.

Several localities including Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, and others have reported suspension of coverage since the morning.

For the past few years, Pakistan has been suspending mobile services for security reasons in areas which it deems appropriate, especially those where Muharram-related processions are held. The Interior Ministry usually issues a notification in this regard ahead of Ashura.

The ministry passes on the directions to the Pak­istan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which ensures its implementation and passes on the orders to all the network operators.

However, no notification has been issued till the filing of this report. Every year, services are suspended in cities across Pakistan in the areas identified and indicated by the district administrations and the police in their respective areas for the safety of citizens during processions.

Meanwhile, the security for the Ashura procession has been tightened in the port city while the areas on its route have been blocked.