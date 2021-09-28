ANL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.68%)
ASC 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.54%)
ASL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
BYCO 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.54%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
FNEL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
GGGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.02%)
GGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
JSCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.23%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.86%)
NETSOL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.35%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.71%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
PTC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.52%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
WTL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.07%)
BR100 4,708 Increased By ▲ 31.49 (0.67%)
BR30 22,351 Increased By ▲ 301.61 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,068 Increased By ▲ 250.72 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,761 Increased By ▲ 118.69 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pochettino dampens talk of Neymar-Mbappe fall out

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down media reports of a spat between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during their 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier at the weekend.

French media reported Mbappe was unhappy with Neymar for not passing the ball to him and that the France international was then seen voicing his displeasure to a team mate on the bench.

"They're fantastic guys. These things happen," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City.

"There are always things between top players. They're competitors who want to win and help the team achieve.

"I have spoken to them individually. They may have also spoken to each other and there have been photos of them enjoying themselves in training.

"If there's a small incident sometimes that can create a wave but it's actually just talk."

Pochettino had recently defended his decision to substitute forward Lionel Messi in their league win over Olympique Lyonnais, with the Argentine player appearing puzzled by the move.

The manager said in a news conference on Monday that Messi was expected to play a part against City but would need time to adjust to life in Paris following his switch from Barcelona.

PSG drew their Group A opener 1-1 at Club Brugge while City beat RB Leipzig 6-3.

Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

1000 characters

Pochettino dampens talk of Neymar-Mbappe fall out

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

Read more stories